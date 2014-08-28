Singer and reality TV star Bobbi Kristina Brown's husband Nick Gordon has been arrested for driving under the influence.

Gordon was detained after flipping his BMW and slamming the vehicle into a fire hydrant in Roswell, Georgia, on Thursday.

Police discovered Gordon was driving on a suspended license.

A Breathalyzer test was not administered at the scene, but officials are seeking a warrant for a blood test, reports TMZ.com.

