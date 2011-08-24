Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight wants out of his marriage to America's Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry.

The two met in 2005 when they appeared together on VH1's Surreal Life; they tied the knot one year later and even appeared in a VH1 spinoff, My Fair Brady.

The couple announced their separation in May 2011, but Knight, 53, didn't file for divorce until August 19, citing "irreconcilable differences."

According to Knight and Curry's manager, "the agreement for divorce was a mutual one, and yes, Adrianne knew that I was going to serve her with papers."

"The couple is still friends and the process thus far is very amiable," their rep told E! News Wednesday. "I again ask for everyone to respect their privacy as they work through this delicate period in their lives."

This was the third marriage for Knight and the first for Curry, 29; they do not have any children together.

