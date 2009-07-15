Brittny Gastineau says she was in on the joke when she appeared in Sacha Baron Cohen's No. 1 comedy Bruno.

In the movie, Bruno interviews Gastineau, 26, and shows her a photo of a sonogram which he says is of Jamie Lynn Spears' unborn fetus. He then asks her if the fetus looks deformed and if she thinks Spears should abort or keep it. "Abort it!" Gastineau replies.

"I was joking around," Gastineau now tells Usmagazine.com. "I was spoofing myself."

When she was first asked to be interviewed by the faux Austrian journalist, "I didn't know it was him."

She says she was contacted because her E! show Gastineau Girls is broadcast in 54 different countries in Europe. "I was confused; I thought maybe it was still playing over there," she says. "So I was like, 'Ok.'"

"When I got there, I saw him, and I obviously knew it was him," Gastineau tells Us. "I was like, 'Oh, this is funny. This is a joke.' I just went along with it."

She says her friends and family knew she was kidding as well.

"Everyone knew I wasn't serious when I said, 'Abort a baby!'" she tells Us. "I was just playing along. Anyone who is going to see Bruno knows it's a comedy, and I was totally joking around! I was not serious."

She says she's seen the movie and "thought it was amazing." Cohen, she adds, "is a genius."