Carey Mulligan made her first red carpet appearance on Oct. 7 after reportedly giving birth to her first child with husband Marcus Mumford.

"The baby is healthy," a source told Us Weekly. "They have been loving being parents and their friends and family are thrilled."

Reports surfaced in June that the 30-year-old British actress was pregnant after she was spotted at a variety of events wearing oversized clothing to hide a growing bump.

The most noticeable was when Carey attended the 2015 Tony Awards donning a voluminous red gown.

The "Walker" actress went under the radar again until Wednesday when she attended the British Film Institute's London Film Festival wearing a baggy long-sleeve top and colorful knee-length skirt.

The new mother was joined on the red carpet by 66-year-old Meryl Streep.

Carey married the Mumford & Sons frontman in April 2012 after being childhood pen pals. It was unclear if the couple welcomed a boy a girl.

Either way, we congratulate them!