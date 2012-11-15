Chad Lowe is going to have one more reason to count his blessings this Thanksgiving!

At the premiere of Disney Channel's Sofia The First: Once Upon a Princess in Burbank, Calif., Nov. 10, the Pretty Little Liars actor told Us Weekly that his pregnant wife Kim Lowe is "due in a week!"

"It's a very special time. I'm excited and [our 3-year-old daughter] Mabel is super excited," the 44-year-old actor said. "We've been waiting for this!"

As he preps for the arrival of his second child, Lowe and his wife of two years have been "introducing Mabel to the concept" of being a big sister, the actor -- who is actor Rob Lowe's younger brother -- told Us. "She seems to be very excited. She knows she's got a big job. She's got a lot of things to teach her sibling."

Lowe, meanwhile, joked that he's "trying to bank some sleeping hours" before his wife gives birth.

In all seriousness, he said, "I've been out buying a lot of stuff to organize all the stuff we have. It's amazing how much stuff babies need!"

The actor -- who wrapped production on Pretty Little Liars' third season Nov. 13 -- admitted it's "a challenge" to find a balance between fatherhood and his career. "The most important thing, I think, is being present when you're with your family and not distracted by work or outside influences. I just really try to be present in all the moments when I'm with my daughter and my wife, and I've been very lucky because I get to be around a lot," he told Us. "I feel really blessed and fortunate to have that!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Chad Lowe: My Wife Will Give Birth to Our Second Child This Week!