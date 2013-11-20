Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky pregnant with second child

Us Weekly

Thor's "Dark World" is about to get a little brighter! Chris Hemsworth, who plays the Marvel superhero on the big screen, is expecting another baby with wife Elsa Pataky, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

This will be the second child for Liam Hemsworth's older brother, 30, and his pregnant wife, 37. Married since 2010, the couple are already parents to daughter India Rose, 18 months.

PHOTOS: India Hemsworth's life so far

Pataky opened up about motherhood to Us Weekly earlier this year, during a rare public appearance at the Oceana Beach House Party to celebrate World Oceans Day in Santa Monica, Calif., in June. Attending sans Hemsworth, the "Fast & Furious 6" actress said she rarely leaves home without her famous family but makes exceptions for causes that are close to her heart.

PHOTOS: Stars as superheroes

"You become more sensitive about a lot of things," the Spanish-born star told Us of becoming a mom. "With things like this, the ocean, you want to protect it for your kid to be able to see the world the way I saw it. That's important for them to not lose it. There are so many animals endangered now in the ocean; it'll be sad she won't enjoy all those things."

PHOTOS: Celeb dads

"She's almost walking, and she says, 'mama' and 'papa," Pataky bragged of her daughter. Then, asked if she and her husband were ready to give India a younger sibling, she smiled and replied, "We'll see!"

Keep clicking for more photos of the happy couple ...