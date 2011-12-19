LONDON (AP) -- CNN star interviewer Piers Morgan will talk about his former job as editor of one of Britain's troubled tabloids at a judge-led inquiry into the practices of Britain's scandal-tarred press.

Morgan will give evidence via videolink Tuesday to the Leveson inquiry in London. The inquiry was set up following the disclosure that the now-defunct News of the World tabloid had for years illegally eavesdropped on the voice mail messages of celebrities, atheltes and crime victims.

Morgan shot to national prominence when he was picked by Rupert Murdoch to run the News of the World at age 28. Under his tenure, the tabloid exposed actor Hugh Grant's liaison with Hollywood prostitute Divine Brown. Grant has already given evidence about press abuse to the inquiry.