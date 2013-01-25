Coachella, music's biggest annual desert mosh pits, announced its much-anticipated lineup for 2013 on Thursday, Jan. 24, and the list is a doozy. The music festival -- where more and more celebs tend to flock as spectators -- spans two weekends in April and will feature acts as diverse as indie darlings like the Lumineers, Phoenix and Vampire Weekend, as well as classic recently-reunited acts like the Stone Roses and the Postal Service.

California staples the Red Hot Chili Peppers will also take the stage, along with legendary east coast hip-hop group the Wu-Tang Clan, electronica god Moby, rapper Aesop Rock and indie band Grizzly Bear.

In a nod to the growing electronic music movement, genre mainstays like Pretty Lights, Bassnectar and Benny Benassi will also play sets at the festival.

Last year's two-weekend event caused a huge buzz online after deceased rapper Tupac Shakur was "brought back to life" via technology during Snoop Dogg close-out set on Sunday, April 15, 2012.

"What up, Coachella?!" a shockingly realistic Hologram greeted surprised festival-goers. The beloved rapper's apparition then proceeded to perform "Come With Me" and "Gangsta Party" with Snoop Dogg onstage. The duo also did a rousing rendition of "Hail Mary" with Dr. Dre.

In total, more than 160 artists are slated to perform in April, and MTV reports that there are rumors that the Rolling Stones, Daft Punk and Justin Timberlake may also be in on the mix.

