LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Coroner's officials say Don Cornelius' death is being ruled a suicide.

The agency writes in a press release issued Tuesday that the "Soul Train" founder died early Feb. 1 after shooting himself in the head. The determination was made after an autopsy Friday.

The 75-year-old Cornelius started "Soul Train" in 1970 and it became one of the longest-running syndicated shows in history, introducing audiences to many top music acts and providing a never-before-seen TV platform for black culture.

Police quickly ruled out foul play, but the official cause of death was not determined until after an autopsy.

Coroner's officials are awaiting toxicology results before issuing a full report.