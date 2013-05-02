Demi Lovato I no longer have as many friends

ET Online

In a new interview with Company magazine, Demi Lovato admits to completely overhauling her social circle after her 2010 stint in rehab.

Lovato has previously been open about suffering from an eating disorder, self-mutilation and her bipolar disorder, and says that she quickly learned who her true friends are after spending three months in rehab.

"A couple of months before I went to rehab, I had a birthday party and there were a couple of hundred people there. It was full of people who I considered my closest friends," she told Company magazine. "When I turned my phone on after being in rehab for three months, I expected lots of text messages and phone calls. I had four texts. That was a wake-up call."

This led to paring down her list of "friends."

"I don't have loads of friends. I used to, but then I realized, do any of them actually care? Now I have people who, if I break my leg in the middle of the night, they'll come to the hospital with me," she said. "Or they'll answer the phone at 4 a.m. if I need them."

Lovato was once famously best friends with Selena Gomez, as well as close friends with Miley Cyrus.

As for the rumors that she's dating One Direction's Niall Horan, the "X Factor" judge showed her signature sass.

"I don't care about Taylor Swift's love life. I don't care about Harry Styles' love life," she said. "I care about mine. I find it weird that people are so obsessed with other people's love lives!"

