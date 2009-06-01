Dennis Rodman, Mindy McCready and other stars are appearing on VH1's Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew, the network announced Monday.

The two stars will take part in the series that chronicles the real-life experiences of celebrity patients undergoing detoxification and treatment at The Pasadena Recovery Center.

The former NBA player was booted from Celebrity Apprentice partially due to his alcohol abuse. Country singer McCready, who was hospitalized in December after an apparent suicide attempt, has had ongoing problems with drugs and alcohol.

Joining them will be Heidi Fleiss, One Day at a Time's Mackenzie Phillips, Tom Sizemore, America's Next Top Model's Lisa DAmato, Alice in Chains' Mike Starr, Real World's Joey Kovar and Playboy model Kari Ann Peniche.

The third season of the series -- slated to premiere early next year -- will cover a 21-day program led by Dr. Drew Pinsky.