NEW YORK (AP) -- Heidi and Spencer better watch their backs.

TV host Janice Dickinson says she can't wait to pounce on fame-hungry newlyweds Heidi Montage and Spencer Pratt in the Costa Rican jungle, where they're all about to film the reality show "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!"

In an interview with fellow cast member Stephen Baldwin, Dickinson schemed: "Stephen, we're gonna get 'em. This one's gonna be fun."

Dickinson, who's known for her brash, in-your-face personality, said she feels like a cat and the ball of yarn is Pratt, the resident villain on MTV's "The Hills."

Meanwhile, Baldwin an actor, reality-show regular and born-again Christian feels Pratt might beat him up.

The series premieres June 1 on NBC.

NBC is owned by the General Electric Co.

On the Net:

http://www.nbc.com/