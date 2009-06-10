LOS ANGELES (AP) -- It's official: Controversial Miss California Carrie Prejean has heard the words "you're fired" from pageant boss Donald Trump.

Trump issued a statement Wednesday saying he sacked Prejean for failing to honor her commitments as Miss California USA.

Pageant officials say Tami Farrell, the first runner-up to Prejean in the Miss California USA competition, will take over those responsibilities. Prejean created controversy during the Miss USA competition, where she was first runner-up, when she answered a judge's question about gay marriage by saying marriage should be reserved for men and women.