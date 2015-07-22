Donny Osmond is going under the knife to correct a problem with his vocal cords.

People magazine said the "Puppy Love" crooner and former "Dancing With The Stars" champ's surgery to repair his pipes will happen in "the near future."

During a recent check up, it was discovered that Donny has a hemorrhagic polyp (otherwise known as a bleeding lesion) on his right vocal cord. The surgery will be performed by Harvard Medical School's Dr. Steven M. Zeitel, who, in the past, has performed the same procedure for John Mayer, Adele, Sam Smith and Lionel Richie.

Donny isn't expected to miss any shows at his Las Vegas show with his sister Marie (called "Donny & Marie,") but he will be forced to reschedule several solo concerts he'd been planning for September.

Earlier this year, Donny released his 60th album (yes, 60th!) titled "Soundtrack of My Life." The album features Donny singing some of his favorite cover songs.

"You can't mess with these songs too much or people won't like it," Osmond said as the album was on the verge of being released. "But I definitely put my own twist on them. I stick to the melody in the beginning and then I have some fun with them."