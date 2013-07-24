Duchess Kate, Prince William, Baby Prince Leave London for Bucklebury

By Us Weekly

His Royal Highness is on the move! After their first night at home as a family, Duchess Kate and Prince William left Kensington Palace with their newborn son just past noon on Wednesday, July 24. The brand-new family boarded a black Range Rover, with the duchess sitting in the backseat next to the prince in his car seat, and Prince William riding shotgun. Kate was spotted wearing sunglasses and little to no makeup during the trip, and William (casually clad and wearing glasses) waved to well-wishers standing near the palace gates.

Just before 2 p.m., the trio arrived at Middleton family home in Bucklebury. Getting out of an unusually hot and humid London is probably a good idea for the new royal family. The Duke and Duchess, 31, both waited out the final week of Middleton's pregnancy at her family's countryside abode, which offered seclusion, air conditioning and a pool, among other things.

Less 24 hours ago, the little prince -- named George Alexander Louis -- made his worldwide debut outside St. Mary's Hospital as his beaming parents introduced him to fans and reporters. "It's very emotional," Duchess Catherine gushed of becoming a mom. "Such a special time. I think any parent probably sort of knows what this feeling feels like."

"Most of their time in the hospital was spent getting to know the baby," a palace aide told Us of how the proud parents spent their first night together as a family at St. Mary's Hospital. The next week, the aide added, will consist of "a little bit of downtime to get to know him."

Before heading out of town, the new family received Wednesday morning visits from both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry.

A palace rep tells Us: ''This is now private and quiet time for them to get to know their son.''

