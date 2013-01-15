Edward Furlong Arrested on Suspicions of Domestic Violence For Third Time in Three Months
Trouble is a friend of Edward Furlong. The Terminator 2: Judgment Day actor found himself back in custody in the early hours of Monday, Jan. 14 after police officers responded to complaints of a disturbance at his L.A. residence just two months after he was arrested on similar charges.
Furlong, 35, was taken into custody and booked at Men's Central Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail around 5:45 a.m., authorities confirm to E! News. It is believed that he and his girlfriend were engaged in an argument when he shoved her violently.
The actor was previously slapped with domestic violence charges back in October after he allegedly grabbed his girlfriend’s arm during a dispute at Los Angeles International Airport.
"On Oct. 30, 2012 at approximately 12:40 a.m., Los Angeles Airport Police officers responded to a call regarding a possible domestic violence investigation at Terminal 2 on the arrivals level," airport police said in a statement at the time.
One month later, Furlong's girlfriend again accused him of domestic violence.
His most recent arrest Monday adds to a string of legal woes for the troubled star: Furlong also currently has a $30,000 warrant out for his arrest and had his probation from previous legal troubles revoked in December.
The actor has one son Ethan, 6, with ex-wife Rachel Bella, but is currently only able to see him during supervised visits after violating a restraining order back in January 2010.
In January 2011, he told a judge he couldn't pay child support because he was "completely broke."
A hearing for Furlong's most recent arrest will be held on Wednesday at the Beverly Hills Courthouse at 8:30 a.m.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Edward Furlong Arrested on Suspicions of Domestic Violence For Third Time in Three Months
