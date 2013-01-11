Elisha Cuthbert is a DIY bride-to-be.

After a four-year courtship, the Happy Endings actress, 30, accepted a proposal from Canadian hockey player Dion Phaneuf, 27, in September 2012. Since then, Cuthbert has "really enjoyed" planning their big day without the assistance of a wedding planner.

"You hear a lot about people saying that it's a stressful thing to do, planning a wedding, but I have to say -- knock on wood -- so far so good," the actress told Us Weekly during Disney-ABC's post-TCA cocktail party in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 10. "Every step has gotten me more excited about our actual wedding day."

Phaneuf has been a hands-on groom, Cuthbert added. "We've been doing it together, and it's just been lovely."

The actress -- known for her roles on the TV hit 24 and the box office comedy The Girl Next Door -- has the perfect wedding dress in mind. "I have a No. 1 contender, but I'm not pulling the trigger quite yet," Cuthbert admitted. "When you're 30 and you know your personal style and you know who you are as a person, it's a good age to plan a wedding."

"I would have had the confidence to do this when I was younger," the star added.

Phaneuf, who is captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, made his NHL debut in 2005. Cuthbert, a native of Alberta, Canada, dated hockey player Sean Avery, 32, from 2005 to 2007.

