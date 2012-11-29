Emily Blunt changes her hair almost as often as she changes movie roles.

The naturally brunette actress, 29, has been known to switch things up fairly often, experimenting with various shades and styles. In recent years, she's gone from a dark brown to a sunny blonde -- with at least two other hues in between.

PHOTOS: Major hair makeovers

On Monday, Nov. 26, the British-born star debuted some lighter locks at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City. Her usual chocolate-colored tresses were dyed a pretty strawberry-blonde and swept into a chic updo, with just a few pale tendrils framing her face.

Earlier this year, the Looper actress rocked the ombre hair trend, with deep-chestnut roots that faded into rich, golden tips. (Other celebs who tried the dip-dyed look include Drew Barrymore, Miley Cyrus, Rachel Bilson, and Lauren Conrad.)

PHOTOS: Celebrity hair must-haves

Blunt was also famously a redhead, in her breakout role as the arrogant, uptight foil to Anne Hathaway's wide-eyed ingenue in The Devil Wears Prada. Her most recognizable shade, however, is a gorgeous, chocolate-brown that sets off her feminine features and light-colored eyes.

Tell Us: Which look do you like best on Emily Blunt?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Emily Blunt: Which Hair Color Do You Like Best on the Star?