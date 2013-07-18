Emma Roberts was sorry about her fight with boyfriend Evan Peters even before it happened. In an interview for the August issue of Nylon -- conducted prior to the We're the Millers actress' bloody altercation with Peters on July 7 -- Roberts unwittingly foreshadowed the unfortunate incident, telling the magazine she knew her good-girl image would probably take a hit eventually.

"I can't say I'm never going to mess up, but if I do, I'll definitely be sorry," she shared. Later, she added, "I'm sure everyone can say this, but a lot of people perceive me differently from how I actually am."

The 22-year-old star, whose aunt is actress Julia Roberts, also talked with the magazine about her relationship with Peters, noting that she initially clashed with the American Horror Story actor. "We first met at a dinner party, and then we worked together on a movie [Adult World], which we did not date during," she explained. "We didn't get along, actually -- he wouldn't speak to me. But it turned out that we both liked each other, so months later, we started dating, which worked out for the best."

Or did it? As previously reported, Roberts was arrested on domestic violence charges in Montreal on July 7 after an argument with Peters reportedly turned physical, leaving him with a bloody nose and bite marks. "It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding," reps for the two said in a statement. "Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it."

"Their romance is pretty extreme," a source explained to Us Weekly of the pair. "They just behave in a way that's very passionate."

Added another insider: "They will not break up. When they are good, they are crazy in love."

In fact, Roberts is something of a romantic. Musing about love in her Nylon interview, she said she still believes in "happily ever after," despite what she's seen and experienced. "I've been with people in the past who lie about what they're doing or whom they're with, and you always find out about it...I've grown up in a business where we're taught to think that relationships don't last, and that people are supposed to be married a bunch of times. But I come from the school of getting married once," she said. "Every relationship should be important. Everyone kind of rolls their eyes at me, but I still believe in the romantic movie outcome."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Emma Roberts Before Evan Peters Fight: "I Can't Say I'm Never Going to Mess Up"