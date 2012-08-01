Farrah Abraham will never forget Derek Underwood, who fathered her 3-year-old little girl, Sophia. Sadly, the Teen Mom star's daughter never got the chance to meet her dad, as the high school student was killed in a car accident when Abraham was eight months pregnant.

Despite her daughter's tragic loss, Abraham is determined to make Underwood a part of Sophia's life. "Every year, we go to Derek's grave site," the 20-year-old model told The Mom's View July 30. "We take pictures, we record it, and I have a whole baby box for Sophia with letters and pictures telling how and why things happened, and why I'm here today alone."

Sharing those memories in writing, according to Abraham, "is the best way, so that when they get older, they know that they're loved, they're still cared about, and they know that you'll be there so they don't have to seek love from anybody else, because that just causes problems later in life."

Underwood's death was "pretty tragic," Abraham added, "and it was definitely a hard thing to go through." (Abraham and Underwood weren't speaking at the time of his death.)

Though she was briefly linked to Daniel Alvarez in 2011, the MTV reality star is single again. "I haven't dated in a while," Abraham told The Mom's View. "I'm waiting for the right one."

