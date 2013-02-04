Gentlemen, start your engines! The first trailer for Fast & Furious 6 premiered during Super Bowl XVLII on Sunday, Feb. 3. The action film stars Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Elsa Pataky and Gina Carano.

In the minute-long clip, Diplomatic Security Service agent Hobbs (Johnson) asks professional criminal Dom (Diesel) to assemble a team to assist the U.S. government in taking on a "team of highly-coordinated drivers" who recently "took down a military convoy."

Should they succeed, Dom and his crew will receive full pardons, allowing them to return home after their $100 million heist in the 2011 blockbuster Fast Five. The Fast & Furious 6 trailer also features exploding planes, high-speed tank chases and a bevy of scantily-clad women.

Directed by Justin Lin, Fast & Furious 6 hits theaters on May 24, 2013. Since the original film in the franchise, The Fast and the Furious, debuted in 2001, the first five films have generated $1.6 billion worldwide at the box office.

