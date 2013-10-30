Favorite pop culture housewives

january jones mad men

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Wonderwall loves strong women -- and we recognize that it takes a strong woman to run a household! In honor of Housewife Day on Nov. 3, we're taking a look at our 15 favorite housewives in pop culture -- from Betty Draper and Lucille Ball to Marge Simpson and Mrs. Robinson.

Betty Draper, "Mad Men"

January Jones' impeccably groomed alter ego may be a horrible wife and an even worse mother, but we can't deny we're simply mad about Betty Draper. She's smart, beautiful, strong-willed -- and did we mention impeccably groomed? The former model may not have the same social position as her ex-husband, but that's never stopped her from putting Don Draper in his place time and time again. And that we just love.