Fergie Baby Shower: Pregnant Star Has Third Intimate Party

Fergie has now celebrated her impending mommyhood for the third time! The 38-year-old singer's latest baby shower was held at Petit Ermitage in West Hollywood on Saturday, Aug. 16, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

The Black Eyed Peas member threw the intimate party herself, enjoying a sit-down dinner and cocktails with close friends. Guests also had fun posing together in a photo booth. No other celebrities were in attendance besides the entertainer and husband of four years, Josh Duhamel, 40.

The mother-to-be wore a red multi-colored dress for the festivities with a red flowered headband. "earth mommy," she captioned via Instagram along with a selfie of the look.

The "Glamorous" singer started off the baby celebrations with a "gay by" shower thrown by her gay BFFs at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills July 28. On Aug. 11, the rocker enjoyed a smaller get together for her second party while wearing a tight purple dress and heels. She posted a photo with her fellow Black Eyed Peas members, will.i.am and apl.de.ap., at the time. "#UncleLove," she wrote.

The happy couple -- married since January 2009 -- first announced they were expecting via Twitter in February. In July, Duhamel revealed on a pre-taped episode of "Live! With Kelly and Michael" that the couple would be having a baby boy.

