NEW YORK (AP) -- Teen star Miranda Cosgrove says she usually doesn't get nervous about taping episodes of her Nickelodeon comedy, "iCarly," but that changed when first lady Michelle Obama taped a recent guest appearance on the show.

The 18-year-old Cosgrove says the idea of having Mrs. Obama on the set made her "nervous," but the first lady was approachable and is a "nice, pretty normal person."

Nickelodeon and the White House are joining forces to bring awareness to the ways kids can support U.S. military families. "iCarly" is a good fit for Mrs. Obama to make an appearance because Cosgrove's character is the daughter of an Air Force colonel who is serving overseas.

The episode of "iCarly" featuring the first lady will air Jan. 16.