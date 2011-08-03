LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Former NFL defensive star Bubba Smith, who found a successful second career as an actor, has died in Los Angeles at age 66.

Los Angeles County coroner's spokesman Ed Winter says Smith was found dead Wednesday at his Baldwin Hills home. Winter says he didn't know the circumstances or cause of death.

Police spokesman Richard French says the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Smith spent five seasons with the Baltimore Colts and two season each with Oakland and Houston. He played college ball at Michigan State.

As an actor he played such characters as a police officer in the "Police Academy" series.