Matthew Perry had already hinted at the possibility of reuniting with some of his "Friends" co-stars on his NBC comedy "Go On," so it's not a total surprise that Courteney Cox is first up as a guest star!

The "Cougar Town" star, 48, is set to appear in an April episode of Perry's series, reuniting with her former TV husband, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the episode, Cox will play a potential dating partner for Perry's character, THR reports. It will mark the pair's first small-screen reunion since the long-running "Friends" ended its 10-season run in 2004.

In "Go On," Perry plays cocky sportscaster Ryan King, who struggles to get his life back on track after losing his wife in a car accident.

