BERLIN (AP) -- A British publisher says he's putting on hold plans to print excerpts of Adolf Hitler's infamous memoir "Mein Kampf" in Germany under the threat of legal action from the state of Bavaria.

In a notice posted Wednesday on the website of his weekly magazine "Zeitungszeugen," publisher Peter McGee said his plans to reproduce three 16-page segments of "Mein Kampf" with critical commentary starting Thursday were being postponed as he sought "legal clarity."

In the meantime, he says he'll print the commentary on the book along with the regular magazine, which reproduces historical newspapers from the Nazi era alongside expert analysis.

Bavaria, which holds the rights to "Mein Kampf" in Germany, said McGee's original plans violated copyright laws.