Kat Von D has a history of sharing her relationship woes on social media. Remember her infamous 2011 Facebook post about soon-to-be-ex-fiancé Jesse James that began, "Today I encountered the 19th girl to add to the list of people Jesse cheated on me with during this last year"?

Now, it looks like her plans to become Mrs. Deadmau5 during an underwater-themed ceremony on Aug. 10 have hit a snag.

"Man, I'm a fool," the tattoo artist, 31, tweeted on Wednesday. "Cheating on your loved one is the most hurtful thing one could do. I hate to have to admit, that this relationship is indeed over."

When a follower cautioned, "Don't take him back no matter what. Ur worth more than that," she responded, "Never."

Deadmau5 (real name: Joel Zimmerman) proposed to Kat via Twitter in December, posting a picture of a diamond ring with the caption, "I can't wait for Christmas so ... Katherine Von Drachenberg, will you marry me?"

The question-popping came just a month after the romance hit the skids, another rift that played out on Twitter.

On Thursday morning, Deadmau5 addressed Kat's two-timing tweets via Facebook.

"Kat and I split in November and I moved back home to Toronto," he wrote. "During this time, while we were broken up, I did have relations with another woman. Following that, Kat and I reconciled and I acknowledged being intimate with another person while we were estranged. We did move past those issues and I proposed to Kat in mid- December."

But he adamantly denies cheating on her: "At the end of June, it was clear that the relationship was not working and we mutually ended the engagement. I was not, at any point, unfaithful to Kat during our time together. I don't wish to go tit for tat with these kinds of pronouncements and don't expect to comment further, but I do believe that those who have expressed concern deserve a more complete understanding of what transpired."

Von D, for her part, is trying to look on the bright side. "Onwards and upwards," she tweeted Wednesday afternoon, followed by a photo of a heart tattoo and the advice, "Go out into the world with Love."

