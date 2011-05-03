Mariah Carey is such a tease. She knows that we're dying -- dying, we tells ya! -- to find out the names of her newborn twins.

But Mrs. Nick Cannon wants to have some fun, and considering that she just spent the last nine months growing a pair of human beings, we'll cut her some slack.

"So we r bout 2 reveal the actual names and b4 we tell em 2 our friends etc.," she coyly tweeted early Tuesday morning. "Both begin w/M's!!!!"

This being Mariah, anything goes, and lord knows we'll be bitterly disappointed if she christens her new son and daughter with nice, normal names a la Madeline and Michael.

So, we ask you, what names are you hoping for? Marilyn and Monroe? Moonbeam and Mellow Kitty? My Little Pony (for the boy, of course) and Mimi? Mercedes and Maserati?

The possibilities are endless, and as we eagerly await Mariah and Nick's official announcement, we want to hear your best guesses. Tell us in the comments below!

As for the M&M tots, they're "doing great," kvells their proud mom.

"I wish I could personally thank all those around the world who continue 2 send congrats+prayers for #dembabies!" gushes Mariah, who had her double bundles of joy blessed during her hospital-set wedding vow renewal with Nick on Sunday. "And they are the most incredible gifts we could ever have imagined!"

