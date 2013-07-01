Despite rumblings that Kim Kardashian could score in the $2 million range for the pictorial debut of little North West, we've been holding out hope that Kanye West might derail the PR plans by tweeting his daughter's first photo. Unfortunately, all he's shared so far is the nerd-gasm he experienced on his very first Father's Day.

On Monday, the chart-topper tweeted a photo of two Apple mice autographed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, who is also one of the chosen few who's seen baby North in the flesh.

"One of the other gifts my girl gave me for fathers day," he enthused.

Kim puts a whole lot of thought into Yeezy's presents. As part of his birthday festivities last month, she arranged for Wozniak to meet Kanye at the hospital as she recovered from North's arrival. "Unbelievable that a woman would do that," Woz told Piers Morgan. "I mean, I just think she is doing everything she can to show her love to a man."

West has long been an Apple fan, so much so that in his recent New York Times profile, he positioned himself as the late Jobs' successor.

"I think what Kanye West is going to mean is something similar to what Steve Jobs means," the third-person enthusiast explained. "I am undoubtedly, you know, Steve of Internet, downtown, fashion, culture. Period. By a long jump. I honestly feel that because Steve has passed, you know, it's like when Biggie passed and Jay-Z was allowed to become Jay-Z. … I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers. I understand culture. I am the nucleus."

