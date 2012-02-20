It's not easy being Victoria Beckham, what with balancing four kids, a hot undies enthusiast of a husband, a fashion empire and a slimline figure. No wonder she's exhausted. But what's really wearing her down is hearing the press harp on just how pooped she looks.

"Look, if people want to say I'm miserable, then so be it," the erstwhile Posh tells the London Sunday Mirror. "I'm really not. I have a lot on my plate. I'm not going to lie about it. I'm tired. I'm really tired, but I'm also very happy with my life. I'm basically just like any woman who's working and has lots of children -- it's tough."

Beckham, who just winged to London Fashion Week after showing her latest collection at New York Fashion Week, admits she's not getting a lot of quality snooze-time. That might be why one British tab unkindly described the mom of Brooklyn, 12, Romeo, 9, Cruz, 6, and Harper, 7 months, as looking "gaunt with dark rings around her eyes."

"Harper's not sleeping that great, and I've been taking Skype business calls throughout the night, too, because of the collections," she shares. "I'm up with the baby as all mums are and I wouldn't have it any other way. There's not a team of people doing it for me. And then people want to say I look crap. Well, I'm a working mum, so give me a break."

Sighs Victoria, "I'm tired. You can't look your best all the time."

