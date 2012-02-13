LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Nielsen Co. says the Grammy Awards telecast made sweet music in the ratings, delivering its largest audience since 1984.

According to preliminary figures released Monday, more than 39 million viewers flocked to the CBS broadcast, making it the second most-watched Grammys in history. That exceeds last year's Oscars broadcast, which was seen by 37.6 million viewers.

Sunday's Grammys broadcast was notable not only for the numerous trophies dispensed to recording artists but also for its role in serving as a memorial to Whitney Houston, a six-time winner.

The superstar singer died unexpectedly Saturday, just hours before she was supposed to appear at a pre-Grammy gala. She was 48.