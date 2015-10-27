After two years of marriage, Halle Berry has filed for divorce from Olivier Martinez.

They have one child together, Maceo, 2.

In a joint statement on Oct. 27, the couple said, "It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce. We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus for what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life, and we hope that you respect our, and most importantly our children's privacy, as we go through this difficult period."

According to TMZ, which broke the news, money is not an issue in the split because Berry, 49, and Olivier, 49, have a prenup. Furthermore, the report says, Halle is not asking for joint or primary custody, but rather what is in "the best interests of the child."

Halle, whose custody issues with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry over 7-year-old daughter Nahla made headlines, is under the assumption that the divorce will be swift and won't be messy in any way.

"They have a personality difference," a source tells the website. Another source said, "They're just very, very different people. He's a very macho guy, and things just didn't 'jive.'"

The fiercely private couple has been under a lot of stress recently, especially after an incident at Los Angeles International Airport where Olivier hit an employee with a car seat. The incident reportedly exacerbated their conflicts and became a breaking point.

Berry, who met Olivier in 2010 on the set of the thriller "Dark Tide," has been married twice before: to baseball player David Justice (from 1993 to 1997) and singer Eric Benet (2001 to 2005).