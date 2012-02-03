Kiss-off from a rose!

Although Heidi Klum and Seal have kept their wedding rings on since announcing their separation Jan. 22, "they have zero plans to get back together," a source tells Us Weekly. In fact, tensions between the spouses of seven years (who have four kids together) have gotten worse in the past two weeks.

Find out why Seal's recent behavior "bothers" Klum, 38, in this week's Hot Stuff video, hosted by Us Weekly Senior Editor Ian Drew.

Also in the roundup? Why Katy Perry is still "sad" in the wake of her messy split from Russell Brand, Kate Hudson's wedding plans, and more.

