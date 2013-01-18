Now that they're shacking up with a slew of international stars, Celebrity Big Brother contestants Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are being forced to go without sex. In a recent episode of the hit U.K. reality show, Montag nuzzled her husband's neck in front of their housemates.

"I wanna get naughty," a tipsy Montag, 26, told Pratt, 29. "I want more. I want all of you. It's been too long. I'm in a drought." Pratt then instructed his wife to finish her wine.

The spouses of nearly four years continued to pack on the PDA, and Pratt even smacked his wife's butt. "I like that a lot. Again, again!" Montag slurred. "What do I have to do to get more?"

Montag then pinched her husband's nipples before he excused himself to pee. Lauren Conrad's ex-BFF then rubbed her surgically-enhanced DDD breasts while dancing alone in the living room. One of their housemates, former X Factor contestant Rylan Clark, entered the room and said, "Heidi, I've never seen you drunk."

"Yes, you have -- once," the Colorado native responded. "Usually I'm the most fun drunk ever. It's hard here. I don't get to really be myself here at all because it's so intense. Normally I'm probably one of the nicest people."

Later that evening, Montag joined her husband in bed; the pair share the same room as their housemates. "Do you want me to roll on to you?" Montag whispered. Cozying up under the covers, Pratt whispered, "It feels like a jiu jitsu move. I'm already locked in."

After some more pillow talk and deep exhales, Heidi whispered, "Good night, my hero." Replied Pratt, "You should drink more often."

