Here Comes Honey Boo Boo: Alana's Secret Wrestling Move Is "Cup-a-Fart"
Here Comes Honey Boo returns for a second season on Wednesday, June 17 -- and by the looks of it, the Georgia-based family is still crazy as ever! In the premiere episode, matriarch June "Mama" Shannon decides to take her four daughters -- Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, Anna "Chickadee" Shannon, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson -- to meet some of their favorite professional wrestlers.
PHOTOS: Breakout reality TV stars
June explains that her husband, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, has been working security for the local wrestling events "for many years."
"Being backstage is awesome 'cause I can show off all my butt-kicking moves," says 7-year-old pageant queen Alana. She then demonstrates her skills for the professional wrestlers. "Y'all can use it in the match to knock out people," she tells them.
"My secret wrestling move would be the Cup-a-Fart," Alana reveals. "You fart in your hand and throw it at your enemy's face."
VIDEO: Why June "Mama" Shannon is scared of mayonnaise
To see which family members clears the room with his or her "Monster Cup-a-Fart," watch the clip now. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo airs Wednesday, June 17, at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Here Comes Honey Boo Boo: Alana's Secret Wrestling Move Is "Cup-a-Fart"