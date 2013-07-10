Here Comes Honey Boo returns for a second season on Wednesday, June 17 -- and by the looks of it, the Georgia-based family is still crazy as ever! In the premiere episode, matriarch June "Mama" Shannon decides to take her four daughters -- Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, Anna "Chickadee" Shannon, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson -- to meet some of their favorite professional wrestlers.

PHOTOS: Breakout reality TV stars

June explains that her husband, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, has been working security for the local wrestling events "for many years."

"Being backstage is awesome 'cause I can show off all my butt-kicking moves," says 7-year-old pageant queen Alana. She then demonstrates her skills for the professional wrestlers. "Y'all can use it in the match to knock out people," she tells them.

PHOTOS: Stars' pageant pasts

"My secret wrestling move would be the Cup-a-Fart," Alana reveals. "You fart in your hand and throw it at your enemy's face."

VIDEO: Why June "Mama" Shannon is scared of mayonnaise

To see which family members clears the room with his or her "Monster Cup-a-Fart," watch the clip now. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo airs Wednesday, June 17, at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Here Comes Honey Boo Boo: Alana's Secret Wrestling Move Is "Cup-a-Fart"