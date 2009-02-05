Former Girls Next Door star Holly Madison says she quit her Playboy photo editing gig because things were "awkward" with her ex, Hugh Hefner.

"Not that anyone tried to make it awkward or didn't treat me fairly..." she writes on her MySpace page, "it just was."

Madison also says she "no longer found it challenging" to work for Playboy. "It got to be routine, which was sad for me, since I was initially so passionate about the job and the creative aspects involved," said Madison.

She's got a point: being photographed naked certainly can become intellectually tiresome. First it's all, "Look at me with no clothes on, writhing around on these satin sheets. I feel so glamorous!" Then before you know it, you're just like, "Well it's Tuesday again, better go ahead and drop trou so these dudes can shoot my boobs before I head off for some more spray-on tanning."

It's a rough gig. Hopefully Las Vegas, where Madison now lives with her boyfriend Criss Angel, will bring some of the magic back into her life. (US)