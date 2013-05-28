Hollywood's Hottest Bad Boys

colin farrell bad boy

By Katie Mathewson

Remember in high school when that bad boy leaning on his locker would look at you with brooding eyes and your knees would turn to jelly? Yeah, that never really stopped for us. There's something mysterious that draws women to bad boys like sailors to sirens. And though we may not know exactly what that X factor is, we certainly know who has it! In honor of Colin Farrell's birthday on May 31, here are our favorite famous bad boys.

Colin Farrell could teach a class on how to make bad look good. When it comes to the "Total Recall" star, we think the greasier, the better. And when the Irish accent comes out and he squints at you with those "Yeah, I'm bad but I'd change for you" eyes? Yum. Even though Colin -- whose past behavior included drug use and a sex tape -- says his "bad boy days are definitely over," we aren't convinced.