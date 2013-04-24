Hollywood's Most Private Couples

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

By Katie Mathewson

You know all those really successful Hollywood relationships? OK, so maybe you're having a hard time thinking of more than, say, two. But consider this -- perhaps the happiest couples are ones who stay out of the public eye. Admittedly, it's tough to be low-key when you're famous, but these lovebirds do it well. Click to see Hollywood's most secretive couples!

Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem

Married: July 2010

This quiet couple met in 1992 on the set of Penelope's breakthrough role, Spanish film, "Jamón." But romance rumors didn't start until 2007, when Penelope and Javier shared chemistry on-screen in "Vicky Cristina Barcelona." They denied dating and engagement rumors for years, despite public appearances and vacations together. Finally, in 2010, Javier acknowledged Penelope as his friend, companion, and love in his acceptance speech at the Cannes Film Festival. They wed in July 2010 in a very private Bahamas ceremony. Now, when they aren't working, Penelope and Javier live quietly in Spain with their family.