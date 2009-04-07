Hugh Jackman says he is heartbroken" his new film, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, was leaked on the web a month before its official release.

"It's a serious crime and there's no doubt it's very disappointing," he said Wednesday while promoting the film in Sydney, Australia. "Obviously, people are seeing an unfinished film. It's like a Ferrari without a paint job."

The FBI and Motion Picture Association of America are investigating -- and promised to prosecute -- those responsible for leaking a work print of the film, which centers on the beginnings of Wolverine.