Entertainment Tonight.

American Idol judges Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, and Randy Jackson narrowed down the competition to 24 contestants on last night's show, but with a spin—one more male contestant will be given the chance to join the semi-finalists.

Seemingly eliminated contestants Jermaine Jones, Johnny Keyser, Richie Law, and David Leathers will be given a second chance to take one more step forward towards their Idol dreams and join the rest of the pack on the musical journey.

'American Idol' Alum Danny Gokey is Married

The 13th male contestant will be revealed next Tuesday (Feb. 28) and will then join the rest of the male contestants during the show's first live event of the season. The 12 female contestants will then perform their first live performances on the following night.

Here's a list of who made it through as a semi-finalist in case you missed it:

Male Semi-Finalists (13):

DeAndre Brackensick

Adam Brock

Colton Dixon

Creighton Fraker

Eben Franckewitz

Reed Grimm

Heejun Han

Joshua Ledet

Chase Likens

Aaron Marcellus

Phil Phillips

Jeremy Rosado

*TBD (Jermaine Jones, Johnny Keyser, Richie Law or David Leathers)*

Female Semi-Finalists (12):

Baylie Brown

Hollie Cavanagh

Hallie Day

Jennifer Hirsh

Haley Johnsen