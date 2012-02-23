'Idol' Reveals Semi-Finalists with a New Twist
American Idol judges Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, and Randy Jackson narrowed down the competition to 24 contestants on last night's show, but with a spin—one more male contestant will be given the chance to join the semi-finalists.
Seemingly eliminated contestants Jermaine Jones, Johnny Keyser, Richie Law, and David Leathers will be given a second chance to take one more step forward towards their Idol dreams and join the rest of the pack on the musical journey.
The 13th male contestant will be revealed next Tuesday (Feb. 28) and will then join the rest of the male contestants during the show's first live event of the season. The 12 female contestants will then perform their first live performances on the following night.
Here's a list of who made it through as a semi-finalist in case you missed it:
Male Semi-Finalists (13):
DeAndre Brackensick
Adam Brock
Colton Dixon
Creighton Fraker
Eben Franckewitz
Reed Grimm
Heejun Han
Joshua Ledet
Chase Likens
Aaron Marcellus
Phil Phillips
Jeremy Rosado
*TBD (Jermaine Jones, Johnny Keyser, Richie Law or David Leathers)*
Female Semi-Finalists (12):
Baylie Brown
Hollie Cavanagh
Hallie Day
Jennifer Hirsh
Haley Johnsen
