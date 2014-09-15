Once upon a time, Iggy Azalea was just Amethyst Kelly.

Thanks to the wonders of the internet, the 24-year-old rapper’s yearbook photo from Year 7 in 2002 at Mullumbimby High School in South Wales has surfaced on Facebook.

PHOTOS: Iggy Azalea at the Grammy's

In the picture taken long before the “Work” rapper’s now appearance of super sleek hair and multi-colored body suits, the Aussie native sports a low ponytail pulled back with a red elastic headband and the school’s blue uniform polo shirt.

PHOTOS: Iggy Azalea at the Billboard Awards

However, the best part of the class photo is Azalea’s relaxed demeanor. Foregoing the classic cheese grin, she gives the camera a halfway smirk, as if she already knew she was destined for a life of coolness.

PHOTOS: Iggy Azalea at the MTV VMA's

Her school photos were short lived; Azalea dropped out high school at 16 and moved to Miami to pursue a music career. She landed a recording contract with rapper T.I.’s Grand Hustle Records and has gone on to make nuclear hits like “Black Widow” with Rita Ora and her summer 2014 smash, “Fancy.”

MORE ON WONERWALL:

Dakota Johnson, Sam Smith and more 'it' guys and girls

Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Mendes, and more stars with cute head wraps

Fashion hits and misses at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards