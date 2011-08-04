Does Mark Anthony want to get back together with Jennifer Lopez? That seems to be the case as reports have surfaced claiming Marc is seeking to make amends with his former flame.

US Weekly reports that the Latin singer is hoping to reconcile with the actress/singer, with a source close to Lopez saying, "his mood shifts from blaming her to begging her to take him back." It's at the point where Marc is reportedly "being difficult on every point" in regards to details in their impending divorce in hopes that she would reconsider, according to an insider.

However, while Marc's been scrambling for borrowed time, Lopez is reveling in her newfound single lifestyle, with a friend telling Us, "She is very happy. She is surrounded by love."

Related stories on ETonline.com:Arnold Schwarzenegger's Former Flight Attendant Files Defamation Suit