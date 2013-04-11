Ivanka Trump is pregnant with second child

Entertainment Tonight

Donald Trump is going to be a grandfather once again. His daughter Ivanka confirms that she and husband Jared Kushner are expecting their second child.

The "Celebrity Apprentice" judge and top executive at the Trump Organization is thought to be due sometime this fall, People confirmed on Thursday. Ivanka, 31, and her husband, Jared Kushner, who owns the New York Observer, already have a 20-month old daughter named Arabella Rose whom they welcomed in June 2011.

Recently opening up in Redbook magazine's May issue, Ivanka said of being a working mom, "Oh, every morning I'm so sad to leave Arabella. But it's important for me to continue what I'm doing. It's fulfilling to me, and I think it makes me a better mom when I'm home."

She added, "Incidentally, I hate the expression 'working mom,' because when I'm with Arabella on the weekends, I'm much more exhausted on Monday morning than I am on Friday night! I think the expression 'working' versus 'non-working' implies that a mother who stays home doesn't work. It's far more difficult than anything I do in the office."

