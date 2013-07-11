Jason Biggs: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me
Jason Biggs, 35, opens up to Us. You can catch him in the series Orange is the New Black, premiering on Netflix July 11.
1. I'm training for a pilot's license.
2. I took a year of ballet lessons when I was a kid. I look damn good in a tutu.
3. I love to cook. My best dish is chicken cacciatore.
4. I proposed to my wife [actress Jenny Mollen, 34] with a pair of earrings. I'm so nonconformist.
5. I have her name tattooed on my wrist. She, too, has her name tattooed on her wrist.
6. I sleep in an adjustable bed because why should the old people in those commercials have all the fun?
7. I was once charged at by a huge warthog in Uganda.
8. Favorite font: ALL CAPS.
9. A favorite gift was a bucket of just red Skittles.
10. I have three dogs. One humps my pillow daily.
11. I once silent-farted on stage. Someone in the audience waved his hand in front of his nose.
12. I wonder how many readers I've now grossed out.
13. I was a sandwich artist at Subway.
14. I drive a stick (that is not a euphemism).
15. I was conceived at Disney World. I'm weirded out that I know this.
16. There is no food I won't try.
17. But fermented shark in Iceland was maybe the grossest.
18. I have been to Iceland.
19. I've been acting since I was 5.
20. I enjoy a good mani-pedi.
21. I got married in a FedEx parking lot.
22. My best friend married my wife's sister.
23. I've never seen The Sixth Sense. I hear there's a crazy twist.
24. I love graffiti art.
25. Contrary to popular belief, I cannot do it all.
