Jason Biggs, 35, opens up to Us. You can catch him in the series Orange is the New Black, premiering on Netflix July 11.

1. I'm training for a pilot's license.

2. I took a year of ballet lessons when I was a kid. I look damn good in a tutu.

3. I love to cook. My best dish is chicken cacciatore.

4. I proposed to my wife [actress Jenny Mollen, 34] with a pair of earrings. I'm so nonconformist.

5. I have her name tattooed on my wrist. She, too, has her name tattooed on her wrist.

6. I sleep in an adjustable bed because why should the old people in those commercials have all the fun?

7. I was once charged at by a huge warthog in Uganda.

8. Favorite font: ALL CAPS.

9. A favorite gift was a bucket of just red Skittles.

10. I have three dogs. One humps my pillow daily.

11. I once silent-farted on stage. Someone in the audience waved his hand in front of his nose.

12. I wonder how many readers I've now grossed out.

13. I was a sandwich artist at Subway.

14. I drive a stick (that is not a euphemism).

15. I was conceived at Disney World. I'm weirded out that I know this.

16. There is no food I won't try.

17. But fermented shark in Iceland was maybe the grossest.

18. I have been to Iceland.

19. I've been acting since I was 5.

20. I enjoy a good mani-pedi.

21. I got married in a FedEx parking lot.

22. My best friend married my wife's sister.

23. I've never seen The Sixth Sense. I hear there's a crazy twist.

24. I love graffiti art.

25. Contrary to popular belief, I cannot do it all.

