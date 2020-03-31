J.Law and Chris Martin, plus more off-and-on celebrity couples

Love is a fickle thing -- especially for celebrities. Keeping up with their romantic mood swings can be a near-impossible feat, but fear not: Wonderwall.com is here to help! Keep reading to get the scoop on 15 off-and-on celebrity couples, starting with recently reunited duo Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin. The "Hunger Games" star and the Coldplay frontman were first spotted together in mid 2014 following Chris's "conscious uncoupling" from Gwyneth Paltrow. They reportedly called it quits in October but appeared to be an item during a late December sushi date in Los Angeles.

