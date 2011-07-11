TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) -- Assault charges will be dismissed if "Jersey Shore" cast member Ronald "Ronnie" Ortiz-Magro stays out of trouble.

The charges stem from a fight outside a Seaside Heights nightclub in 2009 that was shown during the first season of the MTV reality series.

A judge in Ocean County on Monday admitted the 25-year-old Bronx, N.Y., resident into a pretrial intervention program for 18 months. Under the program, he neither admits nor denies guilt.

The Asbury Park Press reports Ortiz-Magro told the judge he'd be willing to perform community service.

Ortiz-Magro is accused of assaulting Stephen Izzo. Izzo has a civil suit pending against the cast member and MTV.

Taping for the series' fifth season has resumed in Seaside.

