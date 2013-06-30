Jessica Simpson welcomes a baby boy with fiance Eric Johnson, Brooke Hogan gets engaged to Dallas Cowboy player Phil Costa, and Kristin Cavallari shares honeymoon pictures: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from the June 29 weekend in the roundup!

1. Jessica Simpson Gives Birth to Baby Boy Ace Knute Johnson With Fiance Eric Johnson

Maxwell's baby brother has arrived! Jessica Simpson and fiance Eric Johnson have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Ace Knute Johnson, her rep tells Us Weekly exclusively. Little Ace was born in Los Angeles via scheduled C-section on Sunday, June 30, the rep adds.

2. Brooke Hogan Engaged to Dallas Cowboy Player Phil Costa!

Brooke knows best! Brooke Hogan, daughter of pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, got engaged to Dallas Cowboy player Phil Costa on Saturday, June 29 in Las Vegas, Nev.

3. Kristin Cavallari Shares Honeymoon Pictures With Jay Cutler In Italy

Ciao bella! Former Hills star Kristin Cavallari shared adorable pictures from her honeymoon in Italy with Jay Cutler, whom she married June 8 in Nashville, Tenn.

4. Avril Lavigne Celebrates "Wedding Party" With Chad Kroeger

Wedding bells are ringing! Avril Lavigne's actual wedding ceremony to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroger isn't until Monday, July 1, but the couple have already started celebrating! A source confirms to Us Weekly that the rocker duo hosted a wedding party in Cannes, France, on Saturday, June 29, to celebrate their upcoming "I do's" with "close friends and family."

5. Flipping Out's Jenni Pulos Welcomes Baby Girl, Alianna Marika!

Jenni Pulos has a new reason to flip out: She's a first-time mom! The star of Bravo's Flipping Out welcomed a baby girl with her hubby Jonathan Nassos on Saturday, June 29, her rep confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Simpson Welcomes Baby Boy With Eric Johnson, Brooke Hogan Gets Engaged: Top 5 Stories