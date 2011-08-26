NEW YORK (AP) -- Derek Jeter is a free agent again.

After three years together, the Yankees captain has broken up with Minka Kelly, the actress' representative told The Associated Press.

Jeter, in Baltimore for a series against the Orioles, would not comment.

Kelly was a frequent visitor to Yankee Stadium while the two were dating.

In a rare public display of their relationship, Kelly was included in the HBO documentary on Jeter's chase for 3,000 hits, "Derek Jeter 3K."

Kelly is best known for her role in "Friday Night Lights" and is now filming ABC's remake of "Charlie's Angels."