Talk about a hot mess!

As a trainer on NBC's The Biggest Loser, Jillian Michaels has seen more than her fair share of puking from contestants who overexert themselves during the show's notoriously intense hours-long workouts. But she still wasn't prepared for the amount of vomit she'd have to face as a new mom to son Phoenix, 8 months, and daughter Lukensia, 2, her children with partner Heidi Rhoades.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's cutest tots

"Oh my God, the puking!" she exclaimed to Us Weekly at a Television Critics Association cocktail party for the weight-loss competition series on Jan. 6. "I did not anticipate how much a child under 1 [year old] throws up! Every day. Every day! I just look at him, [like], 'Phoenix, honey, when do you stop puking?' I'm told it's after a year. But there isn't a day that I don't get projectile vomited on."

PHOTOS: Biggest Loser body makeovers

And that's not the only bodily fluid the mother-of-two has to deal with. Talking with Us about life with her infant son -- who was born May 3, 2012 -- Michaels recalled an incident in which the little boy's diaper exploded all over the wall of a physical therapist's office.

"I just died inside that day!" she said. "He was like, 'It's okay, I have two kids.' [But] we've never gone back."

The 38-year-old personal trainer is looking forward to when Phoenix is a little older. And not just because she's eager to get past the vomiting stage.

PHOTOS: Celeb moms on the go

"I have this vision of doing [parkour, an obstacle course-style exercise] with my son one day," she told Us. "I'll tell him, 'We're gonna do Brazilian Jujitsu together, we're going to do parkour together!' And he'll be like, 'Mom, I want to take ballet!'"

Michaels also has big plans for daughter Lukensia, whom she adopted last year. Speaking to Redbook in September 2012, the new mom said, "We talk about role models for her, like Beyonce, who has a more curvaceous figure. My taste has changed."

PHOTOS: Celebs who've adopted

So has her life, thanks to one fateful trip to Haiti. "I was visiting this one orphanage, and the next thing I knew, she jumped into my arms," the trainer told Ladies' Home Journal of her little girl. "She just grabbed me and clung to me and I immediately felt something. I was like, 'Oh my God, this is my daughter.'"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jillian Michaels on Motherhood: I Had No Idea How Much Children Vomit!